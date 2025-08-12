Nwifuru Sympathizes With Flood Victims In Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has sympathised with victims of flood disasters in Enohia Itim, Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo Local Government Area.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, in Abakaliki on Tuesday, Nwifuru expressed sadness over reports of a similar disaster in Azuoto, Okpuitumo, Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.

The flood, which began penultimate Friday, left eight persons dead and several farmlands destroyed in the state.

According to the statement, “I received with deep sadness the news of the devastating flood that recently affected the Enohia Itim and Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo Local Government Area and Azuoto Okpuitumo in Abakaliki Local Government Area, respectively.

Nwifuru sincerely condoled with the families who lost loved ones, as well as with all who suffered losses during this unfortunate incident.

“As a government, we stand with you in this moment of grief. I assure you that my administration will provide the necessary support to help you recover and rebuild”

The Governor promised to work closely with the affected communities, local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure that relief materials, rehabilitation efforts, and preventive measures are promptly and effectively delivered

He urged residents of the state to factor the reality of climate change into their daily activities, especially during this rainy season.

“This tragedy is a sober reminder of the urgent need to integrate climate change considerations into our flood risk management strategies”, he advised.

Meanwhile, eight persons have been confirmed dead, while over 800 farmlands were destroyed during the last weekend flood disaster that ravaged a plantain plantation in Enohia Itim, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Timothy Nwachi A.U., confirmed this during a media parley with newsmen.

He appealed to residents still living in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer ground.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident, and we use this medium to extend our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones”

It would be recalled that the Federal Ministry of Environment had predicted that Afikpo Local Government Area was one of the areas in the country likely to experience flooding in 2025