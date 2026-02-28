New Telegraph

March 1, 2026
Nwifuru Suspends Two Commissioners For Dereliction Of Duty

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Engineer Stanley Lebechi Mbam, Commissioner for Works and Chief Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara, Commissioner for Infrastructure Development, for dereliction of duties.

This is contained in a two-paragraph statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Monday Uzir, on Friday, February 27.

According to the statement, Governor Nwifuru directed the officers to handover all government property in their possession, including their official vehicles, to the Secretary to the State Government with immediate effect.

