Nwifuru Suspends Three Commissioners Over Absenteeism

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has announced the suspension of three serving Commissioners of his administration for one month over alleged absenteeism.

The State Commissioner for Information /Orientation Jude Chikadibia Okpor, made the disclosure in Abakaliki the capital city on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Okpor stated that Governor Nwifuru equally directed that the suspended commissioners be relieved of all the privileges attached to their offices within the duration of the suspension.

He named the suspended officials to include Solomon Azi Grants/Donor Agencies), Victor Uzoma Chukwu (Enviroment), Ikeuwa Omebe (Rural Development) respectively.

“while warning against absenteeism and lackadaisical attitude to work among the public servants, Nwifuru announced the suspension of three commissioners for one month for being absent in the day’s meeting without any permission.”

The Commissioner said that Nwifuru used the opportunity to warn all the contractors handling government projects in the state to expedite efforts in the delivery of such projects in accordance with contractual agreements.

Okpor highlighted other resolutions reached by the Council to include approval granted for the execution of infrastructural needs at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Afikpo namely the staff quarters, female hostel and health clinic.

The State Executive Council approved the construction of a central store for the Ministry of Water Resources.

The Information boss further hinted that the Executive Council conferred State Honours award on victorious Law students of Ebonyi State University Abakaliki named Michael Agu Ebeke and Ibor Cynthia Nwamaka, who represented Nigeria at the 33rd Christof Heyns African Moot Court Competition held in Kigali Rwanda in 2024.

