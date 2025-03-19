Nwifuru Suspends 3 Commissioners, Sacks 2 Aides

Share

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has announced the suspension of three serving Commissioners of his administration for one month over alleged absenteeism.

Commissioner for Information /Orientation, Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, disclosed this in Abakaliki, yesterday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Okpor said Nwifuru equally directed that the suspended commissioners be relieved of all the privileges attached to their offices within the duration of the suspension.

T h e names of the susp e n d e d officials are; Solomon Azi Grants/Donor Agencies), Victor Uzoma Chukwu (Enviroment), and Ikeuwa Omebe (Rural Development) respectively.

He said: “While warning against absenteeism and lackadaisical attitude to work among public servants, Nwifuru announced the suspension of three commissioners for one month for being absent in the day’s meeting without any permission.”

The commissioner said Nwifuru used the opportunity to warn all the contractors handling government projects in the state to expedite efforts in the delivery of such projects in accordance with contractual agreements.

