Nwifuru: Stop Creating Tension In Ebonyi, Foundation Warns AEISCID

A foundation in Ebonyi, Salt Family Foundation (SFF) has warned the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) against creating unnecessary tension in the state.

AEISCID had alleged that the immediate past Governor of the state, Dave Umahi was still in charge in the state after leaving office on May 29 and urged the incumbent Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru to resign if he can’t sit up.

AEISCID also alleged that Nwifuru has not made appointments following Umahi’s directive.

But reacting to the development, Salt Family Foundation (SFF) berated the group, describing it as fadeless.

SFF in a statement issued by Chief Anasi Alvis, the Supreme Leader and Igiri Innocent, Director of Media of the foundation, SFF said” The attention of Salt Family Foundation has been drawn to a malicious and misleading publication on some national dailies credited to a faceless group so-called the Association of Ebonyi indigenes socio-cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID), headed by one Mr. Pascal Oluchukwu.

“In the said publication, the group alleged that the just inaugurated Governor of Ebonyi State, R.t Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is being controlled by the immediate past governor David Umahi and called for his resignation for incompetence.

“It is pathetic to however say that a group that presents itself as a nonpolitical organization working for the interest of Ebonyians in the diaspora is dabbling into the shady politics of disorganizing a new government that has come to give a breeze of fresh air to the good people of Ebonyi.

“The appointment of his special assistants on security is well received by Ebonyians and we know that the Governor is taking his time to assemble smart people as Commissioners which would come after the inauguration of the State House of Assembly. Ebonyians will not be distracted by a non-registered group whose business is to fight every government in power.

“As a lawmaker, the Governor fully understands the principle of separation of power as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and will at the fullness of time and in full constitution of the legislative arm of government, send names of his Commissioner nominees and other appointees to the House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

“Therefore, Mr Pascal Oluchukwu and his association of rabble-rousers and interlopers should desist from creating unnecessary tension in the State by dishing out malicious information against a government that is duly in charge of its affairs and is prepared to deliver good governance to the Ebonyi people.

“We urge the good people of Ebonyi State to continue to show love and support for the new government and to be patient as good things take time to manifest, and a new government would require time to unveil its plans and policies for them.

“Salt Family Foundation as a nongovernmental organization is committed to ensuring the welfare of the good people of Ebonyi State and therefore supports the good intentions of the current State Governor, R.t Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru to provide a better life for all Ebonyians”.