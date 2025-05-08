Nwifuru Signs Peace Accord Law For Effium, Ezza Effium Communities

Share

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has signed into law the bill to legalize and enforce the peace accord between the Effium and Ezza Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Government House in Abakaliki, Governor Nwifuru said his assent to the bill followed the recommendations contained in the government’s White Paper on the communal crisis.

He expressed disappointment over continued agitation by some individuals despite the government’s sincere efforts to restore peace.

The governor warned that his administration would not hesitate to take necessary actions to ensure lasting peace in the troubled area.

“The demarcation allocates 8.471 million hectares to the Effium community and 6.921 million hectares to the Alioma community, formerly known as Ezza,” he announced.

Nwifuru emphasized that his government remains committed to justice, reconciliation, and sustainable peace.

He criticized certain elites for making inflammatory statements, accusing them of worsening tensions in the area.

“I never knew that elites could disturb the peace of society until this period,” he said. “This crisis was originally caused by two individuals fighting over revenue collection in the market.”

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to good governance, the governor said that the peace initiative was one of several interventions aimed at promoting unity and stability in the State.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Moses Ije Odunwa, noted that the law also provides for the creation of autonomous communities to foster peaceful coexistence.

“The bill, which was passed on April 30, 2025, was initiated by the Executive and is aimed at institutionalizing peace in the area,” Odunwa said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Peace Committee, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu; the Member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Eze Nwachukwu Eze; A.A. Bako, Commander of Nkwegu Military Cantonment; Mr. Nnadi, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); members of the State Executive Council, among others.

A major highlight of the event was the formal demarcation ceremony of boundaries between the newly recognized autonomous communities within Effium and Ezza Effium.

