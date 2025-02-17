Nwifuru Seeks End To Stay-At-Home In S’East

Share

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has urged the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigeria Army Enugu, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, to intensify efforts to end the sit-at-home menace ravaging the South-East geo-political zone.

Nwifuru made the call at the weekend while receiving the GOC who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Government House Centenary City Abakaliki. He said the State Government has been supportive of military officers deployed to the State.

“I urge you to intensify efforts to end sit- at-home often declared by non- state actors in the South – East Region of the country.

“I am very much sure you are conversant with the South-East geo-political environment, God has been with us together with good military officers deployed to our state.

“I want to assure you of our continued support, I am confident in the kind of men serving here in this State, we have been showing good support for the good officers by giving cash and even car gifts to some of them”, the governor said.

Earlier in an address, the new General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army Major Gen Oluyemi Olatoye, commended Governor Nwifuru for his support to the military.

Share

Please follow and like us: