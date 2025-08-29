Nwifuru: Reference Point In Compassionate Leadership

Recently, President Bola Tinubu admonished Nigerian governors and others in various rungs of governance to be sensitive to the needs of their constituents and prioritise the needs of the local people.

One could feel the frustration in the eyes of the first citizen as he addressed members of Arewa Consultative Forum who paid him a visit in his official residence.

In the words of President Tinubu: “We are running a constitutional democracy. I will appeal to you to summon the governors. I am doing my very best to enhance the revenue base of the country. They must equally be sympathetic, and they must urgently consider the needs of the local people. “People reside in the local communities.

That is where they work, farm, and live…Maybe we should look at recalibrating. What was good four years ago may not be good today.” The president’s comment is a call for a creative and autochthonous leadership capable of solving the needs of the people.

While it is not in doubt that many managers of public trust in Nigeria, especially, the state governors and the local government chairmen have been profligate with their state resources, it is heartwarming to note that there is a positive exception.

There is a leader in the ‘Salt Dtate’ in the east of Nigeria who designed his organic administration to solve the verified needs of the ordinary people.

The sun of organic and effective democracy in Africa arose in Ebonyi State with the inauguration of Builder Francis Nwifuru as governor in May 2023. For Nwifuru, democracy must be seen to truly and factually serve the needs and interests of the people!

Nwifuru’s conduct in power is a positive challenge to other Nigerian leaders: Government power should be used to do good to the people to whom power belongs!

Government is made for the masses; and should remain intentionally at the service of the masses. Governor Nwifuru had shunned verbose extraneous templates and built his manifesto on the needs of the people.

The manifesto entitled: ‘Ebonyi Peoples’ Charter of Needs’, was an administrative encapsulation of the prayer of St. Francis dressed in the needs of Ebonyians; and designed to bring love, pardon, faith, hope, joy and sustainable all-round development to Ebonyi people.

Nothing else is closer to the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy as enshrined in section 14 of the 1999 CFRN! Governor Nwifuru, who understood the peculiarities of Ebonyi State as well as the pivotal role of workers’ salaries in driving the local economy, hit the ground running by offsetting the mountainous arrears of Ebonyi workers’ gratuities and pensions which had accumulated since 1999.

Through that, N2 million business grants to 500 small and medium entrepreneurs as well as tax waivers for petty traders, the local economy was reinvigorated and equipped with effective demand. With the progressive implementation of the Abakaliki ring road, the 23-kilometre Stadium – Nwofe road, the 22-kilometre Ezzaegu – Ezillo road, the Abakaliki Capital City internal road projects and the Vanco Junction legacy overhead bridge which are all done with concrete, the governor has proved that with prudent management of resources, a governor with lean appetites can develop all the competing sectors of low-revenue Ebonyi State simultaneously even under inclement economic weather.

Nwifuru is not resting on his oars. He has taken memorable steps to revive the health sector by employing qualified medical professionals in Ebonyi General Hospitals; purchasing sophisticated medical equipment like dialysis machines, x-ray machines etc and ambulances for the general hospitals in Ebonyi State.

A cutting-edge sustainable revolving drug scheme is also in place for the hospitals. The medical officers of the hospitals have all been provided with SUVs and sumptuous remunerations.

These steps of Nwifuru in the health sector have been applauded even by avowed critics of the Nigerian establishment as antidotes for medical tourism and brain drain of health professionals in Nigeria. The Francis of Ebonyi State is currently moving mountains in the education sector of the state: He has increased the subventions to the Ebonyi State University and other tertiary institutions in the state.

The Ebonyi State Scholarship Board has been re-established and over 600 Ebonyi youths are studying on local and foreign scholarship programmes. Teachers have been employed and 39 public schools are under construction in different parts of the state. Construction of two new universities in Agbaja and Onueke have progressed to advanced stages.

Traditional stool conflicts which raged across autonomous communities in Ebonyi State have been quietly resolved with elections and inaugurations of traditional rulers fully consummated in over 90% of Ebonyi communities.

Governor Nwifuru, through the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Uchenna Igwe, has built befitting palaces for the respective traditional rulers in the autonomous communities of Ebonyi State.