Nwifuru Presents N396.58 bn 2025 Budget To Ebonyi Assembly

Share

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has presented a budget estimate of N396.58 billion for the 2025 fiscal year to the 24-member House of Assembly.

The 2025 budget proposal is 0.98 per cent higher than the 2024 estimate of N392 billion.

Presenting the “Budget of Economic and Social Development, Nwifuru said that the proposed estimate comprised N284.51 billion capital expenditure with a recurrent expenditure component of N112.73 billion.

The education sector received the lion’s share of N 70 billion while the health sector received N39 billion

The budget proposal emphasizes huge investment in the education, and health sectors.

Nwifuru said that his administration mantra of Peoples Charter of Needs was on course, emphasizing that tremendous improvement, was being projected in the 2025 budget for the health and education sector as compared to the 2024 budget

The Governor announced that the administration plans to establish a mini Specialist hospital in each of the three senatorial zones of the State.

The Governor announced that Revenue projections in the 2025 budget show that FAAC revenue amounted to N133.398 billion, Independence revenue N28 billion and Aids/Grants N45.690 billion.

Other projections include a Capital Development Grant of N181 billion and an Opening balance of N8 billion respectively.

Nwifuru said that the budget will guarantee industrialization and economic growth.

“We have made part payment for the supply of three aircraft for the upgraded Chuba Okadigbo airport, while supply processes are underway

“We are expecting that the aircraft will be in the state between December 2024 and January 2025”

He noted that a lot of achievements were recorded by the State government in the 2024 fiscal year in the area of quality health delivery and economic development.

On the State Civil Service, Nwifuru stated that the government was not owing any Civil servants in the State.

In an address, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Moses Ije Odunwa, assured of early passage of the budget by the lawmakers.

Share

Please follow and like us: