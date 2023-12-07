Nwifuru Presents N202.1bn 2024 Budget To Ebonyi Assembly

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has presented a total of N202, 127,108,107bn to the state House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Governor presented the 2024 budget christened “Budget of Progress and Innovation” to the Assembly on Thursday at the Assembly complex, Nkaliki in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the Assembly to give the budget accelerated hearing to enable him to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He noted that the overhead cost of the budget stands at N42,162,100,000 bn.

“Overhead cost N42,162, 100,000bn. The sectoral analysis of the recurrent expenditure is contained in the table attached to the budget.

“The Administrative sector is 49.67%, the economic sector 24.49%, the Law and Justice sector 2.99%, the regional sector 0.05%, and the Social sector 28.78%.

“In the highlight of a capital project, the capital expenditure is 132,804, 740 totaling a budget of 202, 127, 918, 907.

“The above shows as a percentage analysis, the capital expenditure stands at 66% while the recurrent expenditure stands at 34%.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, permit me to lay before you, the proposed 2024 budget in the sum of 202, 127,108,107.

“I look forward to the accelerated hearing of this budget so that we can proceed as partners to deliver dividends of democracy to our dear citizens”, he stated].

He noted that the heartbeat of priority of his administration was on health and education sectors where he envisaged a transformative impact on the lives of the people of the state.

“Imagine a state where every citizen regardless of their location has access to world-class health services.

“Our ongoing efforts to upgrade all the 13 general hospitals across the state are not just infrastructural enhancement. They are pathways to healing and hopes”, the governor stated.