Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has pledged the full support and cooperation of his administration for the successful establishment of the 1,200-bed, high-tech Neuropharma International Hospital Project in the state.

Governor Nwifuru gave this assurance while receiving a delegation from Neuropharma Group Ltd of Bulgaria and its Africa Office in Rwanda, led by Ambassador Young Piero Omatsaye and Ms Velichka Stamenova, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Abakaliki.

The Governor described the project as a major leap toward transforming the state’s healthcare landscape, noting that Ebonyi is ready and strategically positioned to host such a high-impact medical facility.

“If you truly mean to invest, you won’t lose a kobo,” Governor Nwifuru assured the investors.

“Our government is ready to provide all necessary support, including land, security, and policy backing, to ensure the success of this hospital project.”

He added that genuine investors would find Ebonyi a fertile ground for investment, emphasising that his administration prioritises partnerships that bring value, create jobs, and enhance citizens’ welfare.

Governor Nwifuru disclosed that about 150,000 square meters of land had already been allocated for the project, while preliminary construction works were suspended temporarily to allow for technical evaluation and alignment with the investors’ structural requirements.

“We are interested in working with you,” he said. “If the existing structure meets your needs, you can take it over; if not, we’ll continue with ours. What matters is that we are committed to seeing this project succeed.”

Speaking earlier, Ms Velichka Stamenova, Managing Partner of Neuropharma Group Ltd, expressed appreciation to the Governor and the people of Ebonyi State for their warm reception and readiness to collaborate

She explained that the project initially considered for Rwanda and later Abuja was relocated to Ebonyi due to the state’s growing reputation for stability, accessibility, and visionary leadership.

Also speaking, Mr Patrick Kagabo, Head of Neuropharma Africa Office (Rwanda), underscored the importance of strengthening Africa’s healthcare infrastructure through public-private partnerships (PPP)

He said the Ebonyi hospital project aims to provide world-class medical services, advanced technology, and training facilities that will help retain skilled professionals within the continent.

In his remarks, Ambassador Young Piero Omatsaye, who facilitated the project and serves as the Africa Coordinator of Jet Age Nation Builders, commended the hospitality of the Ebonyi people and the state’s readiness for transformative investment.

“When we arrived yesterday, we saw firsthand that Ebonyi is well-positioned for this kind of project,” Ambassador Omatsaye said.

“Hon. Solomon Azi and others received us warmly, and we saw that the joy and enthusiasm here are genuine. Ebonyi is indeed a happy state.

Our key mission is to see Africa develop Africa to work in partnership with the fate of the continent and make the dream of an African-driven transformation a reality.

We’ve seen vast, fertile land across Ebonyi and believe this state represents the future of Nigeria’s development.

This is your project, Nigeria’s project, and Africa’s project.”

He added that during a site inspection, Engr. Patrick Kagabo observed that “construction here will be cheaper and affordable,” signalling strong local feasibility and commitment.

The Neuropharma International Hospital Project is expected to feature cutting-edge healthcare technologies, specialist treatment centres, and advanced medical training facilities designed to serve Ebonyi State and the wider West African subregion.