Nwifuru Pegs Ebonyi N884bn 2026 Budget Proposals To Subsidy Removal

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has attributed the hike in the 2026 budget proposals amounting to N884 billion to fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

He said without the subsidy removal, the budget would not have jumped from N89 billion in 2025 to N884 billion in the 2026 fiscal year.

Nwifuru made the disclosure in Abakaliki yesterday while addressing a cross-section of the people during the government organized citizens input into the 2026 budget proposal.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Budget, Planning, Research and Monitoring.

Nwifuru informed the citizens that in the 2026 budget proposals, N150 billion would be borrowed to commence the construction of a new cement factory.

He said: “This factory will sign our signature, we have a lot of signature projects scattered everywhere, at the time of inauguration, the world will see us.”