New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nwifuru Names EBSU…

Nwifuru Names EBSU Professor SSG

Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has appointed Prof. Grace Umezurike, a female lecturer at Ebonyi State University (EBSU) in Abakaliki, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Prior to her appointment, Prof. Umezurike was a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Philosophy and Religion at EBSU.

Prof. Umezurike is also the wife of Dr Daniel Umezurike, the state’s Former Commissioner for Health.

Details of her appointment were announced in a statement signed by Dr Monday Uzor, the governor’s chief press secretary, a few hours after the governor had previously sworn in 20 special assistants and two senior special assistants on Friday.

The statement partly read, “Prof. Grace Umezurike has been appointed Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

“The appointment takes immediate effect. She will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 13, 2023,” it noted.

Post Views: 126
Tags:

Read Previous

SEC Cautions Nigerians Against Investing In Crypto Assets
Read Next

DSS Debunks Rumour, Says Emefiele Not In Our Custody

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023