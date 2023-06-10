Nwifuru Names EBSU Professor SSG

Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has appointed Prof. Grace Umezurike, a female lecturer at Ebonyi State University (EBSU) in Abakaliki, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Prior to her appointment, Prof. Umezurike was a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Philosophy and Religion at EBSU.

Prof. Umezurike is also the wife of Dr Daniel Umezurike, the state’s Former Commissioner for Health.

Details of her appointment were announced in a statement signed by Dr Monday Uzor, the governor’s chief press secretary, a few hours after the governor had previously sworn in 20 special assistants and two senior special assistants on Friday.

The statement partly read, “Prof. Grace Umezurike has been appointed Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

“The appointment takes immediate effect. She will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 13, 2023,” it noted.