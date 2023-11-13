Nwifuru, Isiguzo , Others To Attend Ebonyi NUJ Press Week

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru and the National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Chris Isiguzo, are expected to attend the 2023 Press Week of Ebonyi State Council of NUJ scheduled to hold on Thursday this week at Dr Sam Egwu Press Centre, Abakaliki the state capital.

The State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Samson Nwafor stated this while briefing journalists at the union’s centre in Abakaliki.

According to him, other dignitaries expected at the event are the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Moses Ije Odunwa, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Onah who will be Chairman of the occasion, all Federal and State Lawmakers of Ebonyi extraction, including the Senate Deputy Chief Whip and Senator representing, Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi; the Senate Committee Chairman on Information and National Orientation, and Senator representing, Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Senator Kenneth Eze; and the Member, representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Hon Comrade Chinedu Ogah, are expected to grace the occasion.

He described press week as annual event Members of NUJ observe across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, Abuja.

“It’s a period practicing Journalists take stock of their operations to know how we have faired in the year under review.

“It affords us the opportunity to underscore how our operations have impacted positively or otherwise on the society and brainstorm on how best to improve and move forward for the betterment of the society. It’s also a period we invite our friends from all walks of life to dine and wine with us, encourage and advise us where necessary”, he stated.

Speaking on the import of the theme of this year’s Press Week, titled, “Attitudinal Change and Responsible Journalism, Comrade Nwafor, said, “the choice of this topic was in view of the alarming decline of ethical Journalism amongst Media Practitioners.

“And the Council strongly believes that with Dr Odicha Ude, being the Keynote Speaker of this august gathering, tangible results would be achieved in the area of moral rejuvenation and revitalization of our attitudinal change for a better society.”

The Chairman assured that every preparation was on top gear to ensure that NUJ in the State holds one of the best Press Week in its history, and called on all lovers of the Media to be part of the event.