Nwifuru Improves Security, Ensured Transparency In Governance – Ex-NUJ

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ebonyi State, Comrade Tony Nwizi has said that the present administration in the state has addressed the needs of the people including security challenges in the state.

Nwizi stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki the state capital on the 100 days of Governor Francis Nwifuru in office.

He noted that the governor has made a significant milestone in governance through policies and programs that have addressed various challenges in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on ICT to the Governor said Nwifuru’s Charter of Needs agenda has been a cornerstone of his administration, and that it has been inspiring to see the progress that has been made in addressing the needs of the people.

“As Senior Special Assistant on ICT, I have been impressed by your commitment to leveraging technology to improve the lives of the people of Ebonyi State.

“Your administration has made significant strides in all areas, and I am excited to highlight some of your key achievements in the last 100 days:

“Your administration has launched an e-government initiative that has made it easier for citizens to access government services online. This has improved transparency and accountability and has made it easier for citizens to engage with their government.

“Your administration has prioritized digital transformation and has implemented policies that have helped to create a more digital-friendly environment. This has led to the development of innovative solutions that have improved the delivery of services to citizens.

“Your administration has been committed to creating jobs and supporting small businesses, which has helped to stimulate economic growth that will improve the standard of living for many citizens.

“Your administration has invested in key infrastructure projects such as rural roads and bridges, which will improve connectivity and access to essential services for the people.

“Your administration has prioritized education and implemented policies as a solid foundation that will improve access to quality education for all citizens.

“Your administration has made significant investments in healthcare, which will improve access to quality healthcare services for the people.

“Your administration has taken steps to improve security and address the challenges of insecurity, which has helped to create a safer and more secure environment for all citizens.

“Above all, Your Excellency, your commitment to workers’ welfare and retirees’ pension and gratuity has set a benchmark for other states to follow. These bold steps have been widely recognized by workers and retirees and will help to improve the quality of life for many people in the state.

“These are just a few examples of the many achievements that your administration has made in just 100 days.

“Your commitment to improving the lives of all citizens is evident in your actions, and I believe that your vision for the future of this state is inspiring”, he stated.