Nwifuru Grants Amnesty To 51 Ex-Members Of Vigilante Group

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has granted amnesty to 51 former members of the vigilante group, who were caught in a cycle of crisis that erupted between the Ekoli Edda community and their Egbor/Urugbam neighbours of Cross River State.

Nwifuru stated this on Thursday at the occasion of the granting of amnesty and empowerment of affected persons, held at the 134 Battalion of the Nigerian Army Ezillo Barracks Ebonyi State.

He announced a donation of two million nairas to each of the 51 former vigilante members as part of the government’s commitment to their reintegration into society.

The Governor noted that in the face of the crisis, Ebonyi State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders, took decisive steps to restore peace.

He said that the granting of amnesty was necessitated by the demonstration of willingness of the Ekoli Edda vigilante members, to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

According to him, “the voluntary surrender of 8 mortar bombs, 29 AK- 47 rifles and 21 pump-action guns was a powerful act of faith in the possibility of a better future”

“We are here to grant amnesty to 51 of our brothers, our sons, fathers, and uncles who were caught in the web of a conflict that has caused pain, loss, and division among our people”

“Today is a moment of redemption, renewal and hope, we gather not just as a government, but as a family united by a shared vision of peace, progress, and prosperity”

The Governor traced the roots of the crisis to the Eastern Region Estate Investment (EREI)Farm Settlement, a project that was meant to be a symbol of unity and prosperity established by the visionary leadership of Dr. Michael Okpara.

He said, “Over time, inconsistencies in agricultural policies, mismanagement, and the fragmentation of the settlement across Abia, Ebonyi, and Cross River States sowed seeds of discord”

Nwifuru opined, “The conflict escalated when the Egbor people of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River, allegedly leased the NIFOR plantation, which largely belongs to the Ekoli Edda community without proper consultation”

He emphasized that the disarmament programme initiated by the Nigerian Army in partnership Ebonyi State Government marked a historic turning point.

Earlier in a remark, the former Chairman of Edda Local Government Area Ebonyi State Barrister Eni Uduma Chima, urged the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to commence boundary demarcation of the disputed land to restore lasting peace between the two communities.

The event was graced by military officers from 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu in addition to operatives from Military Cantonment Nkwegu near Abakaliki.

