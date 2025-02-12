Nwifuru Grants Amnesty To 159 Detainees

Share

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru yesterday granted amnesty to 159 detainees at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre held for four years over their alleged involvement in the clashes between Effium and Ezza Effium in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

He made the announcement when he visited the centre. He said the crisis that bedevilled Effium and Ezza Effium communities had caused pain and division among the people.

The governor said granting amnesty to the detainees was part of the recommendations of the 7-man committee set up by the state government to look into the matter.

He said: “Today marks a day of reflection, we are reminded of the enduring spirit of peace and unity that binds us. “The detainees to benefit from the amnesty are those whose alleged offences are connected to the Effium and Ezza Effium crisis.

“I stand before you to grant amnesty to 159 pre-trial detainees, who have been held in the correctional centre over the Effium and Ezza Effium crisis.”

The Nigerian Correctional Service Controller Offem Bessie appealed for assistance from the government in de-congesting the centre.

She said: “The de-congestion of Medium Security Custodial Centre Abakaliki has become a matter of urgent security concern.

“The custodial centre which was built in the year 1949 to accommodate 387 inmates, currently houses 1,323 inmates thereby posing serious security threat to the state which could lead to riot and jail-break.”

