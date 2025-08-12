Nwifuru Flag-Off Disbursement Of N50m To Victims Of Windstorm In Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, flagged off the disbursement of N50 million to victims of windstorm and flood disasters that occured on 27th May 2025 in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.

In a similar vein, each of the 100 victims received five hundred thousand naira and two bags of 10kg rice.

Nwifuru, represented by the Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Mrs Ann Anigwe, said that the gesture was to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims.

He said that the State government carried out a proper assessment and profiling of the victims.

The victims who were residents of Ndieze Inyimagu had their property and farmlands destroyed as a result of the disaster.

“I charge you to utilise the funds judiciously to cushion the effects of this menace”

The Governor charged residents of flood-prone communities and waterways to relocate to safer places.

In an interview, two of the beneficiaries named Mr James Ominyi and Mrs Felicia Nwinyi, extolled the State Chief Executive for his philanthropic gesture.

They maintained that the funds would go a long way in ameliorating their pains and sufferings.