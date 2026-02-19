A human rights activist, Maduabuchi Idam, has filed a N105 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit against Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, and seven others at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Idam is challenging the deployment of soldiers and other security personnel to the Amasiri community in Afikpo Local Government Area, allegedly on the governor’s directive.

The activist claimed the operatives engaged in indiscriminate arrests, prolonged detentions, and destruction of property following the imposition of a curfew in the area.

Those listed as respondents include the Nigerian Army leadership, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Attorney-General of Ebonyi State, and the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The activist is asking the court to declare the deployment and continued presence of armed security operatives in the community unlawful, order the withdrawal of troops, and direct the release of residents allegedly arrested without due process, including two traditional rulers and a local development coordinator, said to be in detention since January 31.