Nwifuru Donates 618 Hectares For Construction Of Army Training Depot

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, donated 618 hectares of land for the construction of the Nigerian Army training depot in the south-east geo-political zone.

Nwifuru announced this while laying the foundation stone for the official take-off/handover of documents to the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Army, Enugu, Maj General O.A. Badairo, held at Amasiri, Edda.

The State Chief Executive equally handed over title documents of the land straddling Amasiri and Edda to the Nigerian Army.

He reiterated his administration’s readiness to decimate the influence of armed non-state actors in the state.

“Security is critically prioritised by the People’s Charter of Needs Agenda, a socio-political compass that guides our administration’

He assured that his administration will continue to prioritise the security of the people, stating, “I am here today to formally hand over the title documents of the land to the Nigerian Army”

Nwifuru described the initiative as a strategic initiative that will complement other efforts to enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Army.

“The South-east region is in dire need of security, and this will also have economic benefits, increasing civil-military relations”

He called on the army to ensure professionalism and discipline in their dealings with the host communities.

Earlier in a remark, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division (GOC), Nigeria Army, Enugu Major General Oluremi Fadeiro, explained that training was a critical component of the Nigerian Army that cannot be overlooked.

Major General Fadeiro described the event as deliberate steps towards equipping the army in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity.

“This event is a sincere approach to patterning the army in defeating the nation’s common adversaries”.

It will be recalled that the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in mid-2025, unbundled the Nigeria Army depot in Kaduna, which had over the years been the only military training Centre in the country.

In attendance at the event included a representative of the Chief of Army Staff, principal staff officers of the army, members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chairmen of Afikpo and Edda Local government areas, traditional rulers, community leaders, elders, youth organisations and stakeholders of the area.