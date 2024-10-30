Nwifuru Congratulates New VC Of Unizik, Benard Odoh

Share

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has congratulated Professor Benard Odoh, on his emergence as the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

In a Press Statement released in Abakaliki on Wednesday and signed by his Chief Press Secretary Dr Monday Uzor, Nwifuru described the appointment as a source of immense pride to the State.

Odoh, before the appointment contested the 2023 Governorship election in the State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), but clinched the 3rd position as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Statement noted that the emergence of Professor Odoh as the 7th substantive Vice Chancellor, will take the institution to greater heights in research, teaching and innovation.

According to the Statement, “On behalf of the government and the good people of Ebonyi State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our dear son, erudite scholar and Professor of note, Benard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh, on his well-deserved appointment as the 7th Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“Prof, your emergence in this prestigious position reflects not only your deep commitment to academic excellence but also your unwavering dedication to the advancement of education”

” I am confident that under your visionary leadership, Nnamdi Azikiwe University will achieve even greater heights in research, teaching, innovation and community service. ”

Nwifuru expressed optimism that the appointment of Professor Odoh, will also serve as an inspiration to the youths of Ebonyi state, demonstrating that hard work, integrity and excellence will always be rewarded.

“The Government of Ebonyi State pledges its support to your administration and remains committed to fostering education and development in all spheres”

The State Chief Executive prayed that tenure of Professor Odoh as Vice Chancellor, will be marked by great achievements and lasting legacies.

