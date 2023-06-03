New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
Nwifuru Congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume, Hadejia

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru has congratulated Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also congratulated former Benue State Governor and immediate past Minister for Special Duties, Senator George Akume on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by the President.

The Governor in a statement he signed, also congratulated former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia on his appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff, describing it as well deserved appointment.

“Your appointments came with great joy because of your sterling performances in your various positions of trust and I do not doubt that you will perform better in your new responsibilities.

“I, therefore, commend Mr. President for choosing you to contribute your wealth of experiences in nation building even as I pray God to give you all the enablements to help Mr. President achieve his campaign promises”, Nwifuru stated.

