Nwifuru Approves N150, 000 Christmas Bonus For Civil Servants

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has approved the payment of One Hundred and Fifty Naira (N150,000) as a Christmas bonus to Civil Servants in the State.

This was contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor in Abakaliki at the weekend.

The statement reads,”Workers in Ebonyi State Civil service will receive One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira each as 2024 Christmas Bonus from the State Government”

The Statement noted that Governor Nwifuru made the announcement during a State banquet organized in honour of the visiting British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Gill Lever at the Government House Abakaliki.

“The gesture is in appreciation of workers commitment to duty and their understanding during the strike action”

” Our Workers have shown a lot of commitment and respect to us as a government, during the strike action they heeded our appeal because they understood the situation of things and we were most grateful and ready to always dialogue on how to improve their welfare”

It added that Nwifuru directed that every worker should receive the bonus before the close of work on Tuesday next week.

The Statement further noted that the Governor had earlier received the British Deputy High Commissioner in his office at Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki, where he solicited the assistance of the British Government in the areas of water, health, power and education as well as agriculture.

The Statement added, “We are committed to industrializing the state with progress in Ebonyi Pipe Production Company, Ebonyi State Fertilizers and Chemicals Company, Industrial Clusters, and Ebonyi State Hatchery, Nkaliki”

” We cultivate rice in large quantities and seek your collaboration to enhance production for exportation.”

“Water and sanitation is another area we have made significant progress in our quest to increase provision and access to quality water supply in the rural and urban areas”

The Deputy High Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the development going on in the state and pledged to assist considering the long-standing ties between the UK and Nigeria.

