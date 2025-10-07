Nwifuru Approves N10bn For 4,000 LG Pensioners

The Ebonyi State Government has budgeted N10 billion for the payment of 4,000 retired local government workers. The payment covers retirees from 1996 to date in the 13 councils.

The Commissioner for Information Ikeuwa Omebeh confirmed this yesterday. According to him, the number of beneficiaries will increase as verification is ongoing by the committee handling the exercise.

He said: “4,000 retirees are going to be paid. “As the committee continues to carry on the verification, more people will be captured.”

The Local Government Pension Board Executive Secretary Emeka Nwonu said with the payment, Governor Francis Nwifuru had achieved what predecessors failed to achieve since the creation of the state in 1996.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters Uchenna Igwe said the government was concerned about local government retirees.