Nwifuru Approves Construction, Rehabilitation Of Eight Roads In Ebonyi

… increases varsity subvention

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the construction and rehabilitation of eight roads in some parts of the state that have been in deplorable conditions.

The State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital on the outcome of this week’s state executive council meeting.

He listed the roads as; 41km road from Obubara Junction to Oferekpe 19km from Obvudechi – Iziogo road, 31. 827km Oferekpe- Agbaja road , 12.81km Ishieke Odomoke Ekebiligwe – Isophu – Nworie road, 1.3km Ebonyi Agro Dealers Market road Onuebonyi. Ogboenyi road off Ndibe beach road, Afikpo, Itara-Dr.Akanu Ibiam-Oyoyo-Erei Road and Alo street to Unity Square road.

Okpor said all these roads will be constructed and rehabilitated with concrete pavements.

He noted that the executive council also approved upward review of the monthly Subvention to Ebonyi State University, (EBSU) from N150m to N200m in retrospect.

“The Council also approved the release of the sum of N300m earlier promised by the immediate past administration to the University. Holistically, the total sum of #700m will be released to Ebonyi State University as directed by Excecutives.

“The Ebonyi State Executive Council approved the construction of a befitting duplex for each of the Traditional Rulers presently holding sway in their respective communities across the state in fulfilment of the campaign promise of our governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

“Finally, Exco approved the purchase of vehicles for Executive Council members, House of Assembly members and Security Agencies”, he stated.