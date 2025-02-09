Nwifuru Appoints Prof Awoke New VC Ebonyi Varsity

Share

…Recalls suspended Commissioners

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has appointed Professor Michael Ugota Awoke as the new Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University Abakaliki.

In a similar vein, Governor Nwifuru has lifted the suspension of four Commissioners and the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EBPHCDA).

This was made known on Sunda by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor.

However, Dr Uzor did not give details of the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor, it was gathered that it was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the former Vice Chancellor Professor Chigozie Ogbu.

Professor Awoke before his appointment was of the Faculty of Agriculture of the institution and the pioneer Director of Works and Study Programme of the institution.

He hails from Ameka in Ezza South Local Government Area of the State.

The new Vice Chancellor Professor Ugota Awoke, was the former deputy Vice Chancellor of the University during the tenure of Professor Fidelis Ogah.

Meanwhile, Governor Francis Nwifuru has lifted the suspension of four Commissioners earlier relieved of their duties.

The recalled Commissioners included Mr Uchena Igwe (Local Government /Chieftaincy Matters), Dr Moses Ekuma (Health), Mr Chinedu Nkah (Water Resources), Mr Ori (Housing) in addition to the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EBPHCDA).

The Commissioners were suspended three months ago by Governor Francis Nwifuru for alleged gross misconduct.

