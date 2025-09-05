Nwifuru, Alioma Peace And Jerry’s Trek Of Thanks

I did not experience the Nigerian civil war, butI have read extensive accounts of brutish bloodletting and massacre, brutality, starvation, sorrow, destruction, rape and evil licence which was termed the civil war.

As gory and disgusting as the stories of the Nigerian civil war were, it is more convenient to read or watch the story of war than to experience war. The Effium communal war was my first experience of war, and all of us who experienced it would not wish even our adversaries such experience.

The Effium communal war arose from perennial pathological envy and conspiracy as well as executive indolence and condonation of evil against an innocent, industrious and progressive section of the cosmopolitan community. This began after the creation of four autonomous communities (Unwuezeokohu, Unwuezeoka, Izzikworo/Kpakpaji and Effium) in Effium through Edict No. 9 of 1976 of (old) Anambra State.

Through a surreptitious racist policy enforced by the state apparatus, three of the new communities (Unwuezeokohu, Unwuezeoka and Izzikworo/Kpakpaji) were rendered impotent leaving only one (Effium) which was exclusively appropriated to function. This situation lasted through the era of old Enugu State until the creation of Ebonyi State.

Ironically, it matured into full blown apartheid during the first three democratic administrations in Ebonyi State. In fact, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was inoperative in the old Effium between 1999 and April, 2025. The previous leaders of Ebonyi State were all aware of this misnomer and used state apparatus to either goad or escalate.

These sterling patriotic leadership actions of Builder Francis Nwifuru have been applauded by all men of goodwill in different ways...

The continuous exploitation of this anomaly created a giant alter of social injustice whereupon fundamental human rights; traditional franchise; right to acquire, own and peacefully enjoy property; right to life and personal dignity, etc were unabashedly slaughtered.

Resistance to some or all of these culminated in the war that broke out in Effium on January 22, 2021 and turned Effium into a human abattoir for four years! In that senseless war, about 5, 000 persons were reportedly killed; houses and personal property worth billions of naira destroyed while men, women and children have been turned into widowers, widows and orphans respectively. Over 30, 000 children have neither been in school nor had proper healthcare.

It is clear that the ordinary masses of the area have not had decent living since 2021. By all standards, the Effium communal war was avoidable and unnecessary. All that was needed to halt the Effium debacle was a dispassionate intervention of a governor. Such intervention could only be given by a man of courageous political will and a determined witness of truth.

That was what His Excellency, Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, did through his comments on Retired Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro’s Committee report on the Effium crisis.

Focused on peace and the general welfare of the people, Governor Nwifuru shelved every other consideration, dared the influential prosecutors of the war and spoke the monumental truth that many others had all acknowledged but never dared to speak. Nwifuru’s voice roared like thunder, toning down hostilities and creating a fountain of peace which has continued to water and moisturise the gradual return of order and constitutionalism in Effium.

In furtherance of his creative approach to peace, Nwifuru moved on to create Alioma, Ejem, Ekerigwe, Effium and Ezekuna Alioma autonomous communities from the old Effium community! The Ebonyi State Government is currently marking out geographical boundaries of the community and creating room for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do same with the five electoral wards domiciled within the respective communities. Through these and more, Nwifuru revived the full operation of the Nigerian Constitution in the entire former apartheid enclave known as old Effium.

These sterling patriotic leadership actions of Builder Francis Nwifuru has been applauded by all men of goodwill in different ways: Generally, Nwifuru is known as the St. Francis of Ebonyi State. My people of Alioma Community solemnly celebrated the 10th day anniversary of Alioma Autonomous Community with prayers for divine protection of the courageous and peace-loving governor, the community and her people. The executive council of Alioma Autonomous Community Development Union (ACDU) nominated Governor Nwifuru as the Nhamu-Nha 1 of Alioma Community.

The meaning and significance of the title will be unveiled on the day Alioma Community will host and honour path-finding Builder Nwifuru who has become a man of positive history. As I write this, Jeremiah Obaji Nworu Ogali, a brother and friend from the Nworu Ogali dynasty of Ezekuna-Alioma Community, has taken up the gauntlet of trekking from Lagos to Abakaliki to announce the collective gratitude of Ezza Ezekuna people (Alioma and Ezekuna-Alioma communities) and all men of goodwill to Builder Nwifuru for taking courageous steps to end killings in the old Effium community. I tag Jeremiah’s expedition, “Jerry’s Trek of Thanks”!

The young man’s expedition may be seen as unusual by some people, but Jerry has succeeded in globally communicating the imperishable gratitude of the people of Alioma and Ezekuna-Alioma communities of Ohaukwu LGA and all people of goodwill for the one-in-a-million Builder Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State. Jerry has progressed considerably in his historic journey of gratitude. He is expected in Abakaliki by weekend where a massive rainbow crowd will gratefully usher him into the capital city of Ebonyi State: “The Salt of the Nation”. Do not miss that show!