NWFL: Okpebholo Charges Edo Queens to Retain Trophy

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to sports development in performance of Edo Queens Football Club in the Nigeria Women Football League Opener on Wednesday. The Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Desmond Enabulele, said that Edo Queens would be given top priority considering their status in the annals of African Women football.

He described the 5-0 bashing of Abia Angels at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Wednesday as a boost for the team in readiness for the new season.

He added that Edo State government was ready to give maximum support to the club to enable them to retain the NWFL prestigious premiership trophy for a second successive time.

This promise by the State government has brought hope to Edo Queens as the players have rededicated themselves to the club.

He said: ‘ I’m so happy watching the girls win this first home game by 5-0. Edo Queens players are fantastic and sensational. They have proved that they are really the defending champions of the NWFL.”

Share

Please follow and like us: