NWFL: Ebi’s Assist Not Enough For Ratel In Season Opener

It was a debut to forget for Super Falcons’ captain, Onome Ebi, as her presence failed to inspire Abuja-based club, Naija Ra- tel, to a win in their Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) season opener against Nasarawa Amazons, losing 3-1 at home with Ebi getting the assist for the consola- tory goal.

The defender, who captained her side, looked on as the team was battered 3-0 towards the end of the game before she provided the assist for Nora Davies to score Naija Ratel’s consolatory goal in the added time. Speaking after the game, Ebi, who already spent 13 years outside the country, said it was a dream come through for her. “First I was scared but I said no, I need this experience again,” she said.

“I am excited to play against young girls. Before the game, they came around me and said ‘senior, senior, senior, It was a good game and after the game, we took pictures with players looking forward to a brighter future. And I said, I have finally fulfilled my long- time dreams that I thought I would never achieve but it happened today.

“I saw very little difference from what it used to be in the women’s league before I left. I saw a bit better difference in the officiating from what it used to be. The pitch was very okay and the players made short passes and played with themselves unlike the ‘kick and follow’ style back then.

I would say the league is better now. “My staying with Naija Ratels is to motivate the girls and for myself is to keep fit because I am still in the Super Falcons and need to be fit.”