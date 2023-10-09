NWFL Congress expands league to 16 teams

The Nigeria Women Football League Congress last week approved the expansion of the NWFL Premiership League from 14 teams to 16.

The approval came during the league body’s Annual General Assembly that took place in Lagos recently.In a communiqué issued after the AGA, there was also confirmation of the restructuring of the 10-team Nationwide League to the States League.

The Congress confirmed the promotion of Dannaz Ladies, Sunshine Queens, Lakeside Queens, and Ekiti Queens to the NWFL Premiership from the Championship and the relegation of two clubs – Ibom Angels and Osun Babes, to the NWFL Championship.

The AGA approved Wednesday, November 15, as the kick-off date for the 2023/2024 NWFL Premiership.

It also adopted a league format of two groups, A and B, for the 2023/2024 NWFL Premiership season.

Following the draw ceremony, Group A will house Naija Ratels, Nasarawa Amazons, Confluence Queens, Abia Angels, Heartland Queens, Dannaz Ladies, Royal Queens, and Adamawa Queens, while Lakeside Queens, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens, Robo Queens, Edo Queens, Ekiti Queens, and Bayelsa Queens will be competing in Group B.