NWFL Announces Women’s Football “Rising to Change” Programme

The Nigerian Women’s Football League on Thursday at their Annual General Assembly in Lagos has announced the introduction of a new initiative to drive the development of women football in Nigeria, the Women’s Football Rising. Speaking during the AGA, the chairman of the league, Ms. Nkechi Obi, said the platform and its initiatives will be delivered in accordance with global best practices and strategies that can deliver the desired results.

Obi said that despite being saddled with the responsibility of driving growth of professional women’s football in Nigeria, building on the success that has been achieved in the past, the board will leverage on the global rise in the women’s game and women’s sports. “The task of delivering monu- mental growth of the leagues by the new board, required strategic thinking,” she said.

“We need to ensure proper commercialization of the league, the development of frameworks to increase the number of girls playing football, and a clear guaranteed pathway for young talented girls to become professional players.

“The NWFL Board also recognises that the professional game and its commercializations critical to growth of women’s football, which is evident in the number of national team players that started their careers in the league and progressed to playing in foreign club. “The Board will grow the level of female participation in football, improve on its quality and capacity of personnel around the league, including players, coaches, officials and administrators.”

Meanwhile, the NWFL will for the first time embrace and promote the significance of sustain- ability in sports in general and women’s football in particular.