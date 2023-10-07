Nweze Lauds Ubah On S’East Development Commission Bill

Hon. Chioma Nweze, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement (South East) has showered encomium on Senator, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District for reintroducing the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB.129) which has passed the first reading in the senate.

However, she stated that the relevance of the bill was timely at a time when the Southeast zone is yearning for more Federal presence to boost the Economic potential of the zone while facing existential threats of erosion, insecurity and educational decline leading to the increasing number of out-of-school children.

“Also the Senior special assistant to the President had earlier at the Igbo day celebration held in Enugu made a call to Ndigbo to remain united, resolute and embrace the think home philosophy while syncretizing with the federal government towards the upliftment of the South East geographical Zone.

“She however, assured of the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards the development and harnessing of the potentials of South East for the profit of the nation, hence, his appointment of Governor David Umahi as the Honourable Minister for Works and other illustrious sons and daughters of Igbo nation into key federal positions to ensure the inclusive of the zone.

“Hon. Nweze called on Ndigbo to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he is determined to bring unprecedented development to the zone in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda which entails inclusive development of all zones without leaving any stone on turn in the country. She added.

“Mostly the South-East Development Commission Bill (SEDC), when established, will be responsible for coordinating and implementing development projects and programs in the region in partnership with state governments, local communities, and other relevant stakeholders to identify the needs and priorities of our region and develop strategies to address them.

The Commission will have the power to receive and manage funds from the federal government, international donors, and other sources for the purpose of implementing development projects, promoting investments in the Southeast region working to attract both local and foreign investors and prioritising the development critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges and water resources, and will also focus on improving access to quality education and healthcare services, as well as promoting agriculture and other economic sectors in the region.