N’West Youths Urge Tinubu To Appoint Ja’oji As Humanitarian Affairs Minister

Following the appointment of Mr. Nebtawe Goshewa as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), thereby vacating the position of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, a youth group from the Northwest has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider the region particularly Kano for the replacement.

Speaking after an emergency meeting in Kano on Thursday, Balarabe Abdullahi Jega, Zonal Coordinator, North West of the Coordinated Arewa Youths Group, said the region, which delivered the highest number of votes to the President during the 2023 general election, deserves recognition.

He said, “We respectfully call on our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider the North West, especially Kano State, for the vacant ministerial position. We urge him to appreciate one of our own a voice for the voiceless across the North Hon. Nasir Bala Aminu (Ja’oji), whose contribution to youth development was recently recognised by the Emir of Daura, who honoured him with the traditional title of Adon Garin Kasar Hausa (The Jewel of Hausa Land).”

Ja’oji currently serves as a member of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, Yobe State.

Describing him as a respected figure in Kano and beyond, the group said Ja’oji’s humanitarian contributions are widely acknowledged. “He has awarded scholarships to students within and outside Nigeria and remains committed to the APC’s policies and programmes,” Jega said.

“His name resonates across the political class and the grassroots, the people who hold the real and genuine votes. As a philanthropist, his programmes reflect global best practices. Even in his current position, he has outperformed many serving ministers from Kano.”

The group said Ja’oji is a household name in party politics, with visible grassroots support and unwavering loyalty to the President. His efforts in youth inclusion, women empowerment, and national integration, they added, are well documented across the North.

“Ja’oji has mentored numerous groups and associations focused on national development. If appointed as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we assure Mr. President that he will not regret it. He has the capacity, political will, and loyalty necessary to deliver on the mandate,” Jega stated.