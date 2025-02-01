N’West Youths Lauds Jaji Over Support For APC, Tinubu

Share

The North West APC Youth Network has commended Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for his exceptional support for the party and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The group said Jaji, who represents Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, has been instrumental in securing victories for the party in subsequent elections.

A statement signed by Comrade Isah Mustapha on Saturday said Jaji’s tireless efforts have empowered women and youths, ensuring their active participation in the party’s activities and decision-making processes.

According to Mustapha, this has strengthened the party’s grassroots and paved the way for future successes.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, he added that Jaji has demonstrated his ability to drive positive change and promote sustainable development.

The Network further hailed Jaji as a champion of education, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment, adding that he has worked tirelessly to promote access to quality education and develop infrastructure, seeking to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas.

The Network also praised Jaji’s legislative interventions, which have focused on improving the lives of Nigerians, promoting economic growth, and strengthening institutions.

He said: : “Rt. Hon. Jaji’s representation has been marked by transparency, accountability, and a deep understanding of the needs of his constituents. He has consistently prioritised their welfare, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.

“This has fostered a sense of belonging and ownership among the people, who are now more confident in the party’s ability to deliver on its promises. Rt. Hon. Jaji is a champion of education, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment.

“He has worked tirelessly to promote access to quality education, recognizing its transformative power in shaping the lives of individuals and communities. His efforts to develop infrastructure have also been commendable, as he seeks to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas.

“Through his advocacy, Jaji has empowered youths to take ownership of their future, providing them with the skills and resources needed to succeed.

“He has also promoted inclusive development, ensuring that the needs of marginalized communities are addressed. This has earned him recognition as a true champion of the people.

“Rt. Hon. Jaji has sponsored numerous people-oriented bills and moved several essential motions on the floor of the House. His legislative interventions have focused on improving the lives of Nigerians, promoting economic growth, and strengthening institutions”.

The North West APC Youth Network praised Jaji’s support for President Tinubu and his administration, urging him to continue his good work.

The Network also called on all APC members and supporters to rally behind Jaji and other leaders working tirelessly to promote the party’s interests.

