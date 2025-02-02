N’West states need to invest more in education, says UNICEF

Share

Mr. Rahama Rihood Farah is the Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano. In this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, he speaks on the state of education in Kano, and other North-Western states and the issue of out-of-school children

How do you see the issue of access to education in the North-West?

While North-West Nigeria has the second highest out of school rates in Nigeria, the situation of out-of-school population in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states is alarming, and further exacerbated by poor learning outcomes for those children who are fortunate to be enrolled in school.

There are currently about 10.2 million children at the primary level out of school in Nigeria, 16 per cent of them are from Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states, according to MICS 2021. Close to one million children are out of school in Kano state (989,234); a total of 337,861 Out of school children are in Jigawa, while Katsina state with 536,112 out of school children. According to MICS 2021, 32% of primary school going age children are out of school in Kano state.

What about education quality in these states?

While the spectre of Out of School Children (OOSC) is a major concern, the challenge is that even those children who have the opportunity to be enrolled in school are not having quality education. Only one out of four children in Nigeria, ages 7-14 years can read and understand a simple sentence or solve basic Arithmetic, according to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 2021) report.

Across Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states, this challenge is staggering: Tests conducted by the Federal Ministry of Education in 2022 found that Foundational Learning rates stand at 11 per cent or lower in the three states of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina. For instance, only two per cent of primary school learners in Jigawa State have foundational reading skills while less than one per cent have numeracy skills. Although Kano figures appear better at 9.6% for reading proficiency, and 11.2% for numeracy, these figures are way lower than the national averages of 26% per cent for Reading proficiency and 25% for Numeracy respectively.

Another issue is inadequate funding of the education sector?

The Education Sector has faced the challenge of inadequate funding across the states. Although budgetary allocations have improved in recent years, exceeding the UNESCO benchmark in states like Kano and Jigawa, actual release and expenditure has not been the case.

Climate change is said to have a disruptive impact of on learning. How true is this?

In Jigawa State last year flooding damaged or destroyed 115 school buildings and facilities, making them unsafe or unusable. This has led to prolonged school closures and a lack of educational resources for about 92,518 (F:43,813; M48,705) children of school age across the 27 LGAs in the state. With the Support of partners, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK, UNICEF is supporting the states of Kano and Jigawa to provide climate resilient learning environment to mitigate the impact of climate change on learning.

In the last one year, UNICEF has engaged 1000 youths (350 in Jigawa, 650 in Katsina) on acting on the Climate Change, resulting in the planting of 200 trees in Jigawa and 100 trees in Katsina state respectively.

How UNICEF is supporting basic education in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states to address challenges in the basic education sector. To expand access to expand access to education for children from families, UNICEF has supported Cash transfers to improve access to education for vulnerable families

Enrolment drives: UNICEF has been partnering with communities, traditional leaders and decision makers on enrollment drives to improve access to education. We have partnered with the Jigawa State House of Assembly led by the Speaker on school enrollment campaigns resulting in the enrollment of hundreds of children in school. Provision of school grant: Support the provision and effective use of school grants to improve access to quality inclusive education.

Integrated Quranic Schools: UNICEF has supported the Integration and curriculum and training: 290 Mallams/Qur’anic school proprietors in Kano and Jigawa states committed to implementing an integrated basic education curriculum

Building School & community accountability: by establishing and strengthening the school-based management committees (SBMCs) and Community Based Management Committees (CBMCs) we have strengthened the role and capacity of local and school communities in supporting school retention, transition and completion.

We have supported Infrastructure improvements rendered learning more feasible and more accessible

The construction of Climate Change Resilient Water and Sanitation and Hygiene Facilities in Schools, Health and Communities. A total of 39,432 children (19,810 boys, 19,622 girls) benefited from the construction and rehabilitation of WASH facilities in 33 schools (25 in Kano, eight in Jigawa).

And on the quality of education…

UNICEF has supported the implementation of several measures to improve the quality of education in Kano State, Nigeria. Some of these initiatives include: Teacher Training and Support: UNICEF has enhanced the skills of 1,109 teachers through professional development programmes, which include workshops and training sessions aimed at improving teaching methodologies (Reading Activities and Numeracy Activities, RANA, Early Childhood Development methodologies for formal schools and HASKE for non-formal Quranic and Tsangaya schools).

On the supply of learning materials, in Kano, we have sent textbooks and educational resources to schools and students, ensuring they have the necessary tools for effective learning. 630,249 Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs) for Early Childhood Education (ECE) and primary education were procured and distributed.

In the area of school infrastructure development, we are improving the physical infrastructure of schools, including the construction and rehabilitation of classrooms, sanitation facilities, and safe drinking water points, creating a conducive learning environment.

Build system’s capacity to collect, manage and use education data for evidence-based education planning and decision-making was strengthened through the development of digitalized EMIS we are also working to revised basic education curriculum, support the integration and implementation of the revised basic education curriculum in the education system with a focus on foundational literacy and numeracy (i.e., revision of teacher guides; teacher training on the curriculum).

We also provide support to development of digital literacy skills among students, in the use of technology, innovative approaches such as integrating technology into education are explored to enhance learning opportunities for thousands of students through the Nigeria Learning Passport digital learning platform.

I must tell you that 182,170 children, teachers, and parents registered in and benefitting from the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP), a digital learning platform providing free access to 15,000 curricular-aligned content 1,430 have been distributed to 65 schools in Kano to support digital learning.

How have you been addressing the issue of girl child education?

We have been doing cash transfers to encourage them to send their daughters to school and support their transition to JSS and SSS. We are also working on enhanced girls’ writing and reading skills through Girls for Girls (G4G) reading hubs which have reached an estimated 2,605,404 children who continued accessing education through alternate ways of learning (radio, TV, home based and community learning).

About 80,872 girls have benefited from mentoring and training to acquire transferable skills. 15,000 G4G and He4She members from 100 schools trained in menstrual hygiene management.

We also improving capacity of teachers to deliver effective learning for girls by quality of teaching in schools through the strengthening of capacities of teachers’ training and mentoring of 42,000 primary schools. We do community engagement, engage communities to raise awareness about the importance of education. We have supported collaboration with local leaders, parents, and communities to promote school enrollment and attendance. Furthermore, we have established and strengthened School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) and Community Based Management Committees (CBMCs), strengthened the roles of mothers’ associations in supporting school retention, transition and completion

We also carry out partnerships with traditional leaders in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states. UNICEF has established a strong partnership with the Emir of Kano, Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who has been an active advocate for education, particularly concerning the issue of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The northern regions of Nigeria, including Kano, face significant challenges related to educational access, and Emir Sanusi has addressed these issues through various platforms.

UNICEF is also promoting a safe and supportive learning environment for students. Across the states of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina, UNICEF has supported teacher training and capacity building on Safe School Minimum Standards to optimize on child protection and safe school practices, enabling them to create a nurturing environment for students including violence prevention.

UNICEF has supported psychosocial support programs for children affected by conflict, violence, or other trauma, helping them to cope with their experiences and fostering a safe learning atmosphere.

We also carry out campaigns for proper hygiene, sanitation, and health education are conducted within schools to ensure that children can learn in a safe and healthy environment. UNICEF collaborates with local authorities to develop emergency preparedness plans to protect children and staff in case of threats or crises.

Through community engagement, UNICEF has helped to raise awareness about the importance of a safe learning environment and encourages community participation in school governance.

You see, education is a fundamental human right and engine of development of every society. It is therefore important for duty bearers and right holders take action to address the barriers that hinder children from accessing quality basic education.

On this day when the global community is celebrating the International Day of Education, UNICEF what is your message to governments of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states?

I want to call on them to increase appropriation, release and spending on basic education: Nigeria spends only 1.2 % of GDP on education, while Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) recommends four to six per cent of GDP be spent on education. Across the states of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina, the UNESCO’s bench mark is being met and exceeded when it comes to appropriation. Unfortunately, budgetary appropriations to the education sector across Kano, Jigawa and Katsina have not been matched with actual release and spending of appropriated funds and this needs to be addressed.

Government should tackle the challenge of access to education through initiatives that provide equitable access to education for OOSC and girls through platforms such non-formal and Integrated Quaranic Schools, digital and alternative learning pathways such as the Nigeria Learning Passport and LP, radio and Community Learning Hubs; expand school infrastructure by rehabilitating and build new ones, and recruiting more qualified teachers to fill existing gaps in the basic and post-basic education sector.

