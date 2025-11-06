N’West PDP Coalition Urges Acting Chairman To Ensure Justice, Restore Party’s Glory

The Coalition of North-Western State PDP Support Groups has called on the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Abdulkadir, to use his wealth of experience to restore unity, ensure justice, and reposition the party for future success.

In a statement jointly signed by Dr. Haruna Muh’d Ismail Gumel, President General, and Barr. Ibrahim Hassan Jibia, Secretary of the coalition, the group reaffirmed its loyalty to the Acting National Chairman and urged him to resolve the lingering leadership crisis within the party.

The coalition commended the Federal High Court’s ruling halting the planned national convention, describing it as a welcome development that validates concerns raised by some members over the party’s internal leadership process.

They also applauded the National Working Committee (NWC) for the recent suspension of the National Chairman and five other officials, saying the move was a necessary step toward restoring discipline and transparency.

The group recommended several measures to the Acting National Chairman, including strict adherence to the court’s judgment, the conduct of congresses in states where they have not been held, and the constitution of a reconciliation committee to address internal grievances.

They further urged Abdulkadir to convene an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to deliberate on pressing party matters and to establish a disciplinary committee to investigate the suspended officials.

The coalition emphasized that the PDP must confront its internal challenges with sincerity and commitment to regain its lost glory and public confidence.