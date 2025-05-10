N’West Govs Hold Strategic Meeting In Kaduna

Share

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State on Saturday presided over a strategic meeting of the North-West Governors’ Forum in Kaduna State in response to the rising killings across the region.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the meeting, aimed at deepening regional collaboration, is being attended by Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi; Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani; and the Director-General of the Forum, Hajiya Maryam Musa Yahaya.

In his opening remarks, Governor Radda, who serves as Chairman of the Forum, emphasised the non-partisan and developmental focus of the gathering.

“He noted that since the forum’s inception shortly after their inauguration into office, the governors have committed to working together, particularly in the areas of economic development, agriculture, and tackling insecurity.

“This forum has come a long way. We’ve been championing joint efforts across our states and are already seeing impact through partnerships with development agencies and implementation of agreed initiatives,” Radda said.

“He reiterated the importance of unity and cooperation among member states, adding that the forum continues to serve as a platform for shared prosperity across the North West, regardless of political affiliations.

“This is not a partisan forum. It’s a forum of progress—one that prioritises the economic wellbeing and safety of our people,” he added.

“Governor Radda welcomed his colleagues warmly and appreciated the press and stakeholders present. He then called for a closed-door session to allow the governors to deliberate on key issues affecting the region”.

