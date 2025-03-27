N’West Elders Urge Ganduje To Save Zamfara APC From Jaji’s Excesses

Share

A Committee of Concerned Elders for Peace, under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West, has warned that if Jaji’s actions are not checked, they could lead to the destruction of the party’s unity and cohesion in Zamfara State and the Northwest region.

The group also urged the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to take disciplinary action against Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.

Jaji, a member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, is accused of engaging in anti-party activities.

The elders claim that Jaji’s actions have caused political instability, dishonor, and rancor within the party, particularly in Zamfara State.

They also allege that Jaji has been working closely with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government in Zamfara State and has refused to respect party leaders, including Minister of State Defense Bello Matawalle and former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari.

Despite efforts to reconcile with Jaji, the elders assert that he has continued to engage in divisive behavior, using social media to attack party leaders.

“The continued display of pride and disregard for party leadership by Hon. Sani Jaji has severe consequences, potentially leading to indiscipline and artificial problems hindering the party’s progress in Zamfara State,” they stated.

Furthermore, they expressed concern over Jaji’s negative approach towards some party chieftains in Zamfara State, which they deemed alarming and worrisome.

They believed this behavior could destroy the unity, discipline, and political development of the party in the North West region.

The elders also condemned the recent personal attacks and utterances allegedly sponsored by Jaji’s political movement group on social media against former governors Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari and Hon. Bello Matawalle, labeling them as disgusting and irresponsible.

Additionally, they criticized the utterances of Jaji’s media aide, Mansur Aminu Khalifa, as equally irresponsible and exuberant, intended to malign, abuse, and insult party leaders who have sacrificed much to unite the party in Zamfara State.

The elders noted that despite knowing about Jaji’s recent meetings and political romance with the PDP-led government in Zamfara state, the APC in the state allowed him and his group to return to mainstream politics.

However, they have continued to dissent on issues that bring disrepute to the party’s progress in the state.

The party had suspended Jaji and his aide last year due to their nefarious activities, including indiscipline and bad conduct.

However, nothing has changed, and that makes it clear that Jaji’s behavior is a result of his allegiance to external interests rather than the party’s well-being.

The elders emphasized that as a political leader, Jaji should focus on serving his constituents and delivering services rather than sponsoring social media attacks against perceived political enemies.

“Zamfara APC is a family, and any action to destroy its hard-earned peace and unity should be resisted, hence, our call in the party’s leadership to act fast ahead of the 2027 elections,” the statement read in part.

