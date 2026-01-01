N’West Communities Unite Against Violent Extremism With PCVE Network

The PCVE Network and partners have intensified initiatives to strengthen local capacities to identify, prevent and defuse extremist threats before they escalate.

This is happening as in the recent years, the NorthWest region has continued to experience complex security challenges involving extremist groups, banditry, and criminal violence.

Analysts have identified groups such as the Lakurawa, which have exploited weak governance and porous borders to carry out violent attacks in parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Sokoto State Coordinator of the organisation, Dr. Ahmed Sirajo Mohammed, emphasized that its strategy goes beyond force, addressing the root causes of insecurity through prevention, resilience, and social cohesion.

Sirajo stated this during a press conference held at Shehu Shagari College of Education, where the network outlined its expanding work on preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE).

From Sokoto to Kebbi and Zamfara, he noted, insecurity thrives on poverty, weak governance, porous borders, and a thriving kidnapping economy – conditions that armed groups exploit.