N’West: Army Arrest Bandit Kingpin, Neutralize 10 Others

During clearance operations in the North-West, the troops of the Nigerian Army have revealed that it killed no fewer than ten terrorists and arrested a bandit kingpin.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Capt. Yagata Ibrahim, the Joint Task Force’s Information Officer for Operation Hadarin Dajion Saturday and made available to newsmen in Gusau.

Capt Ibrahim disclosed that during the raids in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina States, the forces also apprehended gunrunners and seized ammunition.

According to Ibrahim, the forces’ well-coordinated efforts to clear the dry season in the impacted states were quite successful.

READ ALSO:

“In a recent clearance operation conducted on Jan. 26, the troops cleared and destroyed terrorists’ enclaves at Pada, Matso-Matso and Yurlumu villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“During the operation, seven terrorists were neutralised while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds.

“On the same day, OPHD troops in Zamfara on fighting patrol neutralised two terrorists at Getso and Ubaka villages under Maru LGA.

“The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles,” he said.