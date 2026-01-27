N’West APC Welcomes Gov Yusuf Of Kano, Says Defection Best Move

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the Northwest has welcomed the Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, into the ruling party, describing his decision as “his best political move since his foray into politics.”

The North West APC, in a statement issued by its National Vice Chairman, Garba Datti Muhammad, said that through his defection, Governor Yusuf has demonstrated unwavering commitment to progressive politics, which has continued to gain momentum nationwide.

“We wholeheartedly welcome Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf into the APC family. His decision to align with the progressives is a testament to the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” the statement read.

“By aligning with the APC, Governor Yusuf has taken a bold step in his political career, bringing thousands of his supporters and loyalists into our fold,” Muhammad added.

Muhammad, who also serves as Chairman of the NESREA Governing Board, said: “We in the Northwest APC, and indeed the entirety of the progressive family, are genuinely pleased to have him among us. Today, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has abandoned opposition and joined mainstream politics, a patriotic decision that will positively shape his leadership and bring more development to Kano State.”

He further noted: “This action has once again placed Kano on the map of progressive politics, which it has been known for over decades. With the massive transformation and innovative leadership of the APC administration at the centre, it is only natural that every well-meaning sub-national leader will want to be on board and identify with such development.”

The statement also highlighted the party’s recent successes: “It has been a period of harvests for the APC, with defections of many previously opposition governors, federal and state legislators, political heavyweights, and chieftains into the ruling party. We will continue to welcome every patriotic politician into our family of progressives.”

“We will continue to grow stronger as we approach the 2027 general elections. For us in the APC, everyone is welcome on board,” Muhammad added.