N’West APC Nat’l Vice Chair Hails Tinubu For Appointing Musa As Defence Minister

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Northwest, Garba Datti Muhammad, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence.

Datti, who also chairs the board of NESREA, described the president’s choice as “a perfect decision,” noting that selecting General Musa from Kaduna State to replace Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, who resigned on Monday, demonstrates good leadership.

“General Musa is indeed a round peg in a round hole,” Datti said, expressing optimism that the appointment would positively impact Nigeria’s security situation.

Speaking on behalf of APC members in the Northwest, Datti said, “We extend our profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointing General C.G. Musa as the new Minister of Defence.

The president has made the right choice given General Musa’s pedigree as a dedicated, patriotic, and gallant military officer.”

Datti highlighted Musa’s distinguished career, from serving as General Staff Officer 1, Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division, to commanding 73 Battalion, and later leading Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole and the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad region.

As CDS until October 24, 2025, he introduced innovative strategies to address Nigeria’s security challenges and earned significant goodwill among citizens.

“I am optimistic that General Musa will replicate his successes as CDS in his new role as Minister of Defence,” Datti said, urging him to maintain his military tempo and wishing him a successful tenure.