Nweke Jr Succeeds Ezekwesili As #FixPolitics Chair

Former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke II, has been named as replacement for Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili as the Chairperson of the #FixPolitics Initiative.

#FixPolitics Initiative was founded by the former Minister of Education, Ezekwesili aimed at helping to correct some political ills in Nigeria and Africa.

While welcoming the new leadership, the initiative honoured Ezekwesili for her vision and dedication in founding and leading the organisation.

The Executive Director, #FixPolitics Africa, Anthony Ubani, announced the successful handover after Ezekwesili’s dedicated four-year tenure.

The leadership transition ceremony, which took place on Saturday, November 9, marked a new chapter in the organisation’s leadership and history.

In a statement, #FixPolitics noted that, “Consistent with her well-known values-based leadership style, Dr Ezekwesili had earlier announced her intention to step down in November, which is the fourth anniversary of the #FixPolitics Movement she founded in November 2020.

True to her words, she stepped down and handed over to Frank Nweke II.” The Co-Chair of #FixPolitics WSG 2 and Vice Chancellor of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance, Alero Otobo, stated, “Dr Eze – kwesili is a beacon of hope, a symbol of courage and integrity. We are deeply grateful for her leadership.

