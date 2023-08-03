Nwejike Emerges As Rotary Club Isheri North President

The Rotary Club of Isheri North has unveiled Rotar- ian Afam Nwejike Daniel, as third president of the international organisation. The club used the opportunity of the investiture, yesterday to raise funds to support the many programmes the club has earmarked to executive in the rotary year, which has as its theme, “Create Hope In the World.”

In his remark, Nwejike said he would prioritise issues of mental health, even as he unveiled over five projects, which he hopes to execute in the year in view.

He said: “The Rotary International (RI) president is very particular about mental health and wellbeing. “He has asked clubs to embark on projects related to mental health among other several laudable projects which we intend to carry out to impact positively in our various communities.

“The youths go through a lot of mental health issues which we know that the cause include drug abuse and various other vices. “We intend to come up with programmes to educate them because these are future leaders. We’ll enlighten them to stop going into these vices.

“We also have the aged ones in our communities, people who have worked throughout their lives, retired, and the reality is facing them now.”