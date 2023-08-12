Nwebonyi: Obi Qualified For Presidency But S’East Must Get Support Of Other Zones

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation and Water Resources, Onyekachi Nwebonyi has called on the South East zone to always play politics that will accommodate them fairly in the scheme of things in the country during every election.

He said South East as a zone has paid its dues in the country and should not lose itself in the scheme of things.

Nwebonyi who is representing Ebonyi North zone in the country, stated this in his Abakaliki residence when the youths of his Ebonyi local government paid him an Ojiji festival (new yam festival) visit.

Ojiji festival is a new yam festival of the Izzi clan in the state.

Nwebonyi who described the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi as a good leader, argued that South East must get the support of other zones in the country to win the presidency.

“Last general elections, South East voted for Labour Party. The presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi is a good man but South East alone can’t make itself president of the country.

” We must have the support of other zones in the country to win the presidency.

“This is while we must begin to play politics that will be favouring us very well because we have paid our dues in the country.

“In the ministerial list, some zones got 9 some got 8, some got 7. South East got five. When South East was agitated for more ministerial positions, it was reminded that it voted for Labour Party”, he stated.

The senator commended his zone for voting for him, Governor Francis Nwifuru and APC during the general elections and urged them to continue to support the APC-led administration in the state and Nigeria.

He lamented the high rate of youth unemployment in the country and promised youth employment and empowerment to address the problem in his constituency.

“We are going to tackle unemployment. Many youths are passing through a lack of jobs. I graduated 16 years ago with my mates. Some of them including one of them are still looking for a job till now. We are going to address this problem”, he stated.