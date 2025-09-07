Nwebonyi Flags Off Distribution Of Educational Materials In Ebonyi North

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has flagged off the distribution of educational materials to schools across Ebonyi North Senatorial District.

At the event, Senator Nwebonyi presented part of the 2,000 units of 3-in-1 desks he procured to serve about 6,000 pupils in both primary and secondary schools in the district. Exercise books, English and Mathematics textbooks, and other writing materials were also distributed to students.

Speaking at the flag-off, Nwebonyi said the intervention was aimed at tackling illiteracy and improving learning conditions in the area.

“The development of every society is dependent on the quality of education given to our children, because today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders. This is why I procured these desks and materials to support learning in our schools,” he said.

Highlighting some of his achievements since assuming office, the senator listed the construction of over 16 kilometres of concrete roads across the four local government areas in Ebonyi North, distribution of vehicles, motorcycles, agricultural processing machines, and scholarships to more than 300 students.

He further disclosed plans to commence work on the 12-kilometre Ogudu–Odumoke road in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, noting that contractors had already been mobilised for the first two kilometres.

“We are determined to set a record that will be difficult, if not impossible, to beat. As we move into the 2025 budget year, more of such interventions will come,” Nwebonyi assured.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, commended the senator for what he described as outstanding performance and urged constituents to continue supporting the ruling party.