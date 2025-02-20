NWCI Sponsors 22 Graduating Students In the NCE Programme

Share

A Non-governmental Organization, Noble Women and Children Initiative (NWCI) has sponsored 22 graduating students to Upland College of Education, Badagry Campus, Lagos for a National Certificate of Education under its scholarships scheme.

Speaking at the event, the President of NWCI, Princess Adaora Obi-Onwu, said the 22 students were among the 35 students who collected forms under its scholarships scheme.

According to the President, the graduating students will be given this opportunity to further their education or be employed for teaching jobs.

She said: “Today is the graduation ceremony of 22 students under our scholarship scheme for National Certificate of Education (NCE).

“Since 2022, we have started the scholarships scheme, and we have given admission to many students, now we have 32 in the 100 level, 18 in the 200 level and today 22 are graduating.

“This is our own way of giving back to the society. The best investment should be in humanity. When you educate and empower young men and women, you have given what they will depend on.”

Obi-Onwu said the initiative had been given back to the society through its empowerment and training programme.

“We distributed palliatives during COVID-19, visited correctional centres to give them food items, School children initiatives and food donations during the Christmas period among others.

“The objective of the initiative is to give back to the society. Trying to bring out the best in women and children because they are the vulnerable ones.”

Chairman of Ọhanaeze Ndigbo in Badagry, Mr Chuka Igwe, who is also one of the students and beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, said he was surprised when a member of the initiative approached him.

“I was surprised when they came to us proposing to sponsor students under the scheme. Many responded. True to their words, they have carried it out to the latest, today we are graduating. This has been a wonderful journey so far.

“At 56 years, thank God I was given this opportunity to go back to school. I plan to further my education and come back to lecture in the school,” he said.

Igwe thanked the initiative for allowing him to further his education again after many years in business.

Another beneficiary, Miss Charity Ozigbo, a 26-year-old, graduate of Economics and Social Sciences said she saw it as a great opportunity.

Ozigbo said she would further her education if given the opportunity by the initiative to further. She commended the NGO for introducing the scholarship scheme to help the vulnerable in Badagry.

