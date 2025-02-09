Nwaokeafor: Quality Education at Childhood, Necessary for Academic Excellence

Share

Nneka Ebele Nwaokeafor is a seasoned educator with nearly two decades of experience spanning pre-school to secondary education. While her expertise extends across all levels of learning, her passion lies in Early Childhood Education, where she has excelled as a classroom teacher, curriculum coordinator, and Head of School. In 2020, Nneka founded Impart Maven Limited, an educational consulting firm offering a broad range of services. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she shares the interesting story of how she found passion for teaching by chance. She also shares some important ideas on why early childhood education is vital

You have a very robust profile and most of your major activities centre on education. Do you love education or teaching that much?

I laugh whenever I am asked this question because I did not know I would ever find myself in the Education space. I got here by chance but since my first teaching job, I knew there was nothing else for me and I have been here for over 19 years.

It’s rare to see someone who dreams to be a teacher back in the days. What inspired your dream of going into education?

I did not originally dream to be a teacher. I, however, got a teaching job while waiting for my dream job but like I mentioned earlier, I wouldn’t have it another way. I love teaching so much that when my dream job finally came about six months into my first teaching job, I turned it down.

What was that dream job you turned down for teaching?

I wanted to be a banker simply because I love fashion and I know that bankers dress very well. When I finally got one, I had already fallen in love with teaching and wouldn’t give it up, which a lot of people found very strange because the salaries could not be compared. I took that my fashion sense to my teaching job to the extent that people, who met me for the first time didn’t believe I was a teacher because I dressed very well. I enjoyed my job and still had an opportunity to be fashionable.

Can you tell us some of your good experiences and not-so-good experiences as a teacher in Nigeria?

Teaching exposed me to the best relationships I have today. Due to the passion I have for children, I formed good relationships with almost every parent whose child went through me. Some of those relationships have gone beyond friendships and they are family to me. Impacting the lives of these young minds have been an awesome experience too. I honestly do not recall any bad experiences because I was privileged to work in Private Schools that made teaching an enjoyable experience for me throughout.

Tell us some of the areas you worked in the Education sector before traveling to the United States of America

Most of my career life has been in Nigeria. I worked as a Educator for 18 years prior to moving to the US and those years cut across being a classroom teacher, Head of School, School Administrator, coach and Consultant.

You seem to be an advocate for quality child education. Why is it very important to start early to educate a child?

The early years of children’s life form the foundation of their educational journey and must be taken seriously. Just like any other thing, a solid foundation stands the test of time. If children are given a good foundation, they will excel.

The Importance of Early Childhood Education is Laying a Strong Foundation for Lifelong Learning

Early Childhood Education (ECE), which serves children from birth to age 8 (or lower, depending on the country), plays a pivotal role in shaping a child’s cognitive, emotional, and social development.

This critical phase of education lays the groundwork for future learning, well-being, and overall success. Achieving excellence in ECE demands intentional collaboration between schools and families, as a poorly established foundation can hinder a child’s academic journey while a strong one fosters resilience, independence, and a love for lifelong learning.

A holistic approach to Early Childhood Education should address key elements essential for creating a well-rounded learning environment. These elements include: Embracing Diversity in Early Childhood Settings

Cultivating an inclusive environment where children from varied cultural, linguistic, and socioeconomic backgrounds feel respected and valued is essential.

Educators must adopt culturally responsive practices that reflect the diversity of their students.

Promoting Inclusion in Diverse Classrooms

Inclusion goes beyond acknowledging diversity—it involves actively ensuring that every child, regardless of ability, has equal access to quality education. This requires well-trained educators, who can adapt teaching strategies to meet the unique needs of all learners.

3. Parental and Guardian Involvement

Parents and primary caregivers play a central role in reinforcing what children learn in school. Effective partnerships between schools and families create a consistent support system that enhances children’s development.

4. Teachers as Role Models

Teachers in early childhood settings are more than just educators—they are role models, who influence children’s attitudes, behaviours, and social skills. Their interactions with children significantly shape emotional intelligence and moral development.

5. The Role of Play in Child Development

Play is not merely recreational; it is a vital component of learning. Through play, children develop problem-solving skills, creativity, and social competence. Structured and unstructured play opportunities should be integrated into daily learning experiences.

6. Fostering Independence

Encouraging children to make choices, solve problems, and engage in self-directed learning helps build confidence and independence. Developmentally, appropriate tasks that promote autonomy are essential in nurturing a child’s sense of responsibility.

7. Supporting Children with Special Needs

Addressing the needs of children with disabilities or developmental delays requires specialized strategies, early intervention, and a supportive environment. Inclusivity ensures that all children thrive in a shared learning space.

8. Effective Communication

Strong communication between educators, children, and families fosters trust, enhances learning outcomes, and builds a sense of community. Active listening, empathy, and clear messaging are crucial in early childhood settings.

9. Emotional Regulation and Social Skills

Teaching children how to recognize, express, and manage their emotions appropriately is vital for their emotional well-being. Social-emotional learning (SEL) helps children develop empathy, build positive relationships, and resolve conflicts.

10.Developmentally Appropriate Practices (DAP)

ECE must be guided by practices that align with the developmental stages of children. Instruction, activities, and assessments should be age-appropriate, individually tailored, and culturally relevant.

11. The Role of Society in Child Development

A child’s development is influenced not only by immediate caregivers and educators but also by the broader society. Communities should support early learning through accessible resources, safe environments, and child-friendly policies.

12. Nutrition and Health in Early Childhood

Proper nutrition is crucial for physical and cognitive development. Schools and families must work together to ensure that children receive balanced diets that support healthy growth and learning.

By addressing these key areas, Early Childhood Education can effectively nurture well-rounded individuals, who are prepared to excel academically and socially. Ultimately, investing in ECE is investing in the future of society.

For someone who grew up in Nigeria before going abroad, where do you think the Nigerian system gets it wrong when it comes to children education?

In my opinion, it is in the empowerment of teachers and provision of the basic infrastructure that make for effective teaching and learning.

What adjustments do you think Nigerian government can make in children education?

I believe that if the government provides adequate infrastructure and educational resources, the basics will be available. Then, empowering teachers by providing attractive renumeration and intentional developing them professionally will go a long way.

Are you presently a teacher in America or is it another dream on your wish list?

Yes, I am a teacher in the US. I have taught in the Early Childhood Environment but I am currently working with Undergraduates in the University of North Dakota as a Graduate Teaching Assistant.

If you are a teacher in America, which experiences do you think Nigeria education system should emulate?

Like I earlier mentioned, providing adequate infrastructure and resources should be a starting point.

When you say, Nigerian government should empower teachers more, can you elaborate on that?

Teacher Education should be taken seriously and they should make teaching attractive by ensuring that the renumeration is competitive. Teachers need to trained regularly to keep up with global standards and appropriate practices.

We came across education for children with special needs in your resume. Are you trained to take care of children with special needs?

Yes! I am a Board Certified Cognitive Specialist. I got my certification from International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, Florida, USA.

I am trained to work with individuals living with different learning and cognitive challenges.

Can you explain what it means to work with individuals living with cognitive challenges? What challenge do they have?

Cognitive challenge includes different kinds of delay in learning. People, who are not functioning at age, form or grade appropriate levels. These kind of special individuals are everywhere and Nigeria is not excluded.

Cognitive challenges may be as a result of birth defect or from different kinds of trauma.

What kind of teacher do they need? What kind of skills does the teacher need to reach and help these children?

They need special education teachers, who are trained and empowered to work with such individuals. Apart from the training, a special education teacher must be passionate, patient and empathetic.

Tell us a little about yourself and educational background.

My name is Nneka Nwaokeafor. I am from Onitsha in Anambra State but my husband is from Imo State. I hold a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from University of Nigeria Nsukka, a Diploma in Montessori Education from North American Montessori Center, Canada. I have a Post Graduate Diploma from Lagos State University, a Post Graduate Certificate from University of Nottingham in United Kingdom and a Masters in Early Childhood Education from University of Lagos and I am currently a doctoral student at the University of North Dakota in USA.

