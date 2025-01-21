Nwaoboshi Warns Delta APC Leaders Against Accepting Ned Nwoko

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State Peter Nwaoboshi yesterday warned party leaders that Senator Ned Nwoko’s planned defection from the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC could affect the party.

The leader of Anioma APC accused Nwoko of conniving with some power brokers in the Presidency to dissolve the State Working Committee (SWC) and all ward executives of the party to realise his plan.

Nwaoboshi, who represented Delta North in the Senate between 2015 and 2023, alleged that Nwoko had started tampering with the internal affairs of Delta APC. He said: “Nwoko has been a political prostitute of great repute.”

He described Nwoko as an undemocratic element whose action is capable of destroying Delta APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nwaoboshi, who lost his seat in the Senate to Nwoko, said: “I strongly condemn Nwoko’s attempt to destabilize the Delta State APC.

Share

Please follow and like us: