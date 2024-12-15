Nwakaihe Esther Wins 2024 Face of Zikel Beauty Contest

Share

In a thrilling, entertaining grand finale, Nwakaihe Ifunanya Esther emerged victorious as the new face of Zikel at the 6th edition of the beauty competition in Lagos.

The 2024 latest Face of Zikel, Nwakhaihe Ifunanya Esther hails from Imo state, Nigeria. She

graduated from Imo state university and has gone further to become an entrepreneur, a fashion designer and a social media influencer.

Overcoming the fierce competition Nwakaihe beat 18 other talented contestants, who also

showcased exceptional skills, charisma, and creativity to become winner.

Beyond the physical beauty, Nwakaihe during the different sessions of the competiton showcased optimum intellectual capacity and brilliantly answered all the questions thrown at her with boldness and self-confidence which depicts her as a true beauty queen inside and out.

The judges praised Nwakaihe Ifunanya Esther for her elegance, likeable qualities and performances at the camp, which ultimately led to their decision to crown her the winner.

As the new face of Zikel Nwakaihe Ifunanya Esther will have the opportunity to represent and promote specific initiatives, products, or campaigns for the growth of the brand.

This contest not only highlighted the impressive talents of the participants but also fostered a sense of community and collaboration among them. The event promises to pave the way for more opportunities for emerging talents in the future.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zikel Cosmetics International Kelvin Chinedu Ezike said: “As always, the pageantry is not just targeted at crowing beautiful ladies but more importantly empowering them to become self reliance and financially empowered. This year’s theme is “Empowered to Lead”. The Face of Zikel is an empowerment scheme and a platform carved out to take young girls off the street and create employment for them.”

He siezed the opportunity to call on federal government to support beauty pageant competitions like Face of Zikel who are working hard to provide viable platform for young women to thrive. “Every years we train the girls on make up skills to equip them to become established entrepreneurs, ” he said

The winner with the top 10 is said to have a platform that will help them move their chosen careers and talents to the next level.

